Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Declines By 19.8%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BRDG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $483.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

