Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Grows By 16.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 39,710,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE CLF traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,332,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

