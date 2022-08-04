Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Increases By 20.0%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 520,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

