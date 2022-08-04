Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Drops By 18.1%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $938,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.29. 14,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

