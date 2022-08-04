Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Expands By 18.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. ICC has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.01 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICC

ICC Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises about 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

