Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Declines By 20.1%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,947.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loyalty Ventures Stock Up 2.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ LYLT opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Loyalty Ventures has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

LYLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

See Also

