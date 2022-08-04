Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Drops By 20.7%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MediaCo Stock Performance

Shares of MDIA stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

In other MediaCo news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 12,899,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,926,793.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,469,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249,005.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. Standard General L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares during the period. MediaCo makes up about 0.2% of Standard General L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Standard General L.P. owned 4.08% of MediaCo worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.