Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Decreases By 20.8%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Motus GI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.63. Motus GI has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $18.40.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.40. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

