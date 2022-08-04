Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Decreases By 21.6%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NS Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NS Solutions (NSSXF)
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.