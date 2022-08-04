Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

SI stock opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89.

Insider Activity

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

