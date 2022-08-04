SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.42. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 3,947 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $700.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $361.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after buying an additional 1,079,152 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 17.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

