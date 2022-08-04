SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $152.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.71. 1,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $108.77 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

