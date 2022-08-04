SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $134.73. 3,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

