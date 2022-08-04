SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $210.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock traded down $69.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.47. SiTime has a one year low of $129.44 and a one year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

