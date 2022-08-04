SJM Holdings Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SJM in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for SJM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SJM’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SJM Price Performance

OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. SJM has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

