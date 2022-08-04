Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.
Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.1 %
SKX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,236. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $54.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.