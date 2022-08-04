Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.1 %

SKX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,236. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.