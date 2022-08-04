Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

SKX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

