SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Trading Down 0.7 %

SLM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. 28,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,574. SLM has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SLM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,112 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SLM by 123.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SLM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.