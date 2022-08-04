SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 1,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.62 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $229,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

