SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 227,642 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SM Energy worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SM Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.73. 29,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,688. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

