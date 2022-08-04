Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 9.0 %
CREG opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $9.17.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
