SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $3.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.
Several analysts have commented on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.
SmileDirectClub Trading Up 7.4 %
SmileDirectClub stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.42.
Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
