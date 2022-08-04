Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 5,989 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 123.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 170,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.