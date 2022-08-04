Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

