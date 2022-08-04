Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,783,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

