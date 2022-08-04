Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 1,964 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Stericycle by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

