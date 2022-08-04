Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,516.40 ($18.58).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.66), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($415,440.04).

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($12.87) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,223.60. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,108 ($13.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,565 ($19.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,100.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,800.00%.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

