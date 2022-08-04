Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $16.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.06. 254,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 13.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.