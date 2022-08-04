Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of SQM traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 32,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,492. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 201.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

