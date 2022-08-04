Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 681 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,399,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,538,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.