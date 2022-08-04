Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,174 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.7% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,366,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 850,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

ON stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.