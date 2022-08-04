Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 62.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 181.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

