Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,753,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

