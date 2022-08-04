Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

