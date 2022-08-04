Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

SAH stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

