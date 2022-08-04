SORA Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,422.40

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $44,422.40 and approximately $35,427.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,533.40 or 0.99963812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00045755 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028645 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001405 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

