SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Buys $96,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Eric R. Ball acquired 20,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 132,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,202. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $1,907,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

