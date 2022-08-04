South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,899,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SJI opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

