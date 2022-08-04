Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Up 1%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

