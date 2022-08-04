Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.74 per share, with a total value of $43,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,250 shares of company stock worth $97,463. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.