SouthState Corp Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

