SouthState Corp Has $701,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 410.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $199.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.