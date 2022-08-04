SouthState Corp Has $756,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.01 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.