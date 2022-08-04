SouthState Corp Sells 542 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.