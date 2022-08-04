SouthState Corp Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

PNC opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

