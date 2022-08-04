Southwest Gas (SWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

