Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sovos Brands Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands
In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
