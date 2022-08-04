Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Market Capitalization Hits $152,142.23

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $152,142.23 and $25,623.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
