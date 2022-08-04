Spheroid Universe (SPH) Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $89,806.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00624789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

