Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,876.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $2.16 million and $128,876.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.